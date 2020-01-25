3 Chinese nationals test positive in Malaysia for coronavirus

PETALING JAYA: Three people have been tested positive for the 2019 novel corona virus in Malaysia.

The health ministry in a statement today said the people who were infected are closely related to the 66 year-old man from Wuhan, China who tested positive for the virus in Singapore yesterday.

“They were reported to have boarded a flight from Guangzhou to Singapore on Jan 20, “ the statement read adding that further test results and confirmation on the cases were obtained late last night.

“Early screenings found that they did not have fever and did not have any symptoms of infection. Subsequent clinical samples were taken among these contacts for the detection test and further 2019-nCoV tests at the National Public Health Laboratory in Sungai Buloh. “

“They are now being quarantined at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment and are in stable condition. Other detected contacts were negative for the virus.” the Ministry said.

In response to the matter, the health ministry said it has activated the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and Rapid Assessment Team (RAT) in the field to immediately to conduct contact tracking activities.