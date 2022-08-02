3 cops including an inspector detained for allegedly stealing RM45k

PETALING JAYA: Three policemen, including an inspector, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing RM45,000 from a house in Pasir Kelang Baru, Kuala Krai, NST reports.

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the trio were attached to Kuala Krai’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the arrests were made following a report lodged by the house owner.

“She claimed three policemen came to her house and arrested her youngest son.

“She said one of the policemen demanded the son hand over the key to his wooden cupboard, which was in his room.

“According to the report, the policemen took RM45,000 from the cupboard,“ he reportedly said.

He said police would investigate her claims.