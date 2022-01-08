3 cosmetic products banned for containing mercury

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has banned three cosmetic products found to contain mercury, a scheduled poison.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the public should not buy or use these three products - NP Beauty FM Cream, NP Beauty FB Cream 7g and AS’S Beauty Night Cream.

“Mercury is banned in cosmetic products because it can jeopardise health. It can seep into the body and damage the kidney and nerve system,” he said in a statement today.

“It can also affect the brain development of young infants or unborn babies, apart from causing rashes, irritation and changes in the skin,“ he said.

He advised traders to immediately stop selling and distributing these products as it is an offence under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Dr Noor Hisham said under the regulations, an individual is liable to be fined a maximum of RM25,000 or jailed up to three years or both for the first offence, and fined up to RM50,000 or jailed not more than five years or both for a subsequent offence.

“A company can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for a subsequent offence,“ he added.

He said those who have been using the products should immediately stop using them and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse side effects.

The public is advised to check the notification status of cosmetic products at the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency website at www.npra.gov.my or NPRA Product Status application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. — Bernama