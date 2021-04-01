3 dead, 4 seriously injured in Papar road accident

PAPAR: Three members of a family were killed while four others were seriously injured after the Nissan MK252 vehicle carrier they were traveling in skidded in Jalan Kimanis-Keningau here, at about 10.15pm yesterday.

Papar district police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said those who died were the truck driver, his wife and daughter while the four injured were three other daughters and a son.

He said the initial investigation found that the truck which was transporting a broken down van was travelling from Keningau to Kota Kinabalu .

“The driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle at KM42 Jalan Kimanis-Keningau causing the truck to veer to the opposite lane and hit the hillside.

“The driver was pinned to the front seat while his wife and daughter were thrown out of the vehicle,“ he said via Whatsapp here today.

He said the three victims were confirmed dead at the scene while the injured victims were rushed to Papar Hospital in an ambulance.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the police were still trying to identify the seven victims. — Bernama