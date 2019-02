ALOR STAR: A 30-year-old coffee shop worker was arrested on Saturday for possession of RM343,176 worth of drugs disguised as 3-in-1 drink packets and headed for entertainment centres frequented by teenagers.

Kedah Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Helmi Aris, said the male suspect was arrested during a raid at a house in Taman Seri Puyu, Jalan Suka Menanti.

“Police seized a clear plastic packet believed to contain 1kg of ketamine, 10 clear packets with 979 ecstasy pills, 25 pink packets with 1,067.54g of cocaine and ketamine, 25 purple packets written with ‘Tie Guan Yin’ and filled with 1,025.01g of cocaine and ketamine; 50 purple ‘Hot Chocolate Drink 3-in-1’ packets with 2,135.06g of cocaine and ketamine, as well as an aluminium 10-pack of Erimin-5 pills weighing 2.73g,“ he said.

“A Mercedes Benz C350E was also impounded, and we’re investigating if the car and house belong to the suspect,“ he added at a press conference held at the Kedah police headquarters (IPK), today.

The suspect, who doesn’t have a criminal record but tested positive for ketamine, is being remanded till Feb 23. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Helmi said: “The drugs were being sold at entertainment centres which are the haunt of teenagers, and based on intelligence, the packets are sold at RM160 each. We are still investigating their source.”

“This tactic mars the image of 3-in-1 beverage manufacturers. Police are focussed on catching the distributors who are constantly coming up with new strategies,“ he added. — Bernama