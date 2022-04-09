3-in-1 marketing strategy to spur Penang’s tourism sector

GEORGE TOWN: Penang plans to implement a “three-in-one” marketing strategy to spur and attract tourism demands for the state in the international market.

In a statement, state executive councillor for tourism and creative economy, Yeoh Soon Hin said this marketing strategy would involve aviation, hotel and attractions to ensure that the state would be in full steam ahead of its recovery journey.

“Malaysia Aviation Group will reinstate Penang as the northern region base hub for Firefly, effective April 11.

“Following this reinstatement, the first exercise that we will be seeing under the three-in-one strategy is the provision of discounts on Firefly flight tickets for travellers staying more than one night in Penang hotels,” he said.

He said Firefly also planned to launch new flight routes to other Southeast Asian countries, apart from connecting Penang to Sabah and Sarawak.

“At this moment, the flights that we can expect from this reinstatement on Monday are direct flights from Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Johor Bahru to Penang,” he added. - Bernama