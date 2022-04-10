3 local men held in KL for online fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: Three local men were detained in a raid at a condominium in Jalan Cendana, Kampung Baru here yesterday evening for suspected involvement in online fraud at the premises.

Dang Wangi police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the 2.50 pm raid which was conducted by Commercial CID also seized three laptops and 21 mobile phones as well as one unit modern and computer monitor.

“All the suspects aged 19 and 23 years were remanded for three days to assist the investigation and the case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Noor Dellhan, the initial investigation found the group has been operating for a month and was targeting locals and foreigners via TikTok application.

“All the suspects played the role of customer service officers by looking for victims using TikTok to join their groups before handing the list of Tik Tok friends to a syndicate for online cheating,” he said. — Bernama