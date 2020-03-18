3 Malaysians being treated for Covid-19 in Phnom Penh

PETALING JAYA: Three Malaysians and six Cambodians and who attended the Tablighi event in Kuala Lumpur are being treated for Covid-19 in Phnom Penh.

The three Covid-19-infected Malaysians, aged 58, 61 and 66, returned to Phnom Penh after the event in Kuala Lumpur. They are being treated at the Kep provincial hospital, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

The Cambodian Ministry of Health said they were among the nine new cases of Covid-19 infections were detected in the Kingdom on Tuesday, bringing the total thus far to 33. There were 12 cases detected late on Monday.

Of the latest nine infections detected on Tuesday, the ministry said six were found in Cambodians who recently returned from the Tablighi event in Malaysia. One of them, a 40-year-old man from Siem Reap city’s Sambuor commune, is being treated at the provincial hospital.

Two other men, aged 27 and 40, from Chhrang Chamres commune in Phnom Penh’s Russei Keo district, are being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Another 36-year-old man from Chhouk Sar commune in Kampong Chhnang province’s Kampong Tralach district, is being treated at the provincial hospital.

A 57-year-old man from Treoy Koh commune in Kampot province’s Dang Tong district, is being treated at the Kong Kong provincial hospital as he is employed in the province, while another man, 53, is being treated at the Tbong Khmum provincial hospital.

The Phnom Penh Post spoke on Tuesday with one of those who tested positive for the virus. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said he travelled to Malaysia on Feb 27 to attend the religious event. There, he and the other attendees were grouped according to nationality.

“We all ate together. I mostly spent time with my friends and with a few people from the Philippines and Indonesia,” he said.

The man returned to Cambodia on March 3, landing at Phnom Penh International Airport. At the airport, his temperature was checked and found to be normal. He then went to his home to Battambang province and left for Kampong Cham the following day.

The ceremony he planned to attend in Kampong Cham was cancelled, and he returned to Battambang. But on March 13, he was tested for Covid-19 and confirmed positive. He was put in quarantine in a provincial referral hospital in Battambang, where he remains in good health.