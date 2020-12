KUALA KANGSAR: The swearing-in of Perak Menteri Besar ceremony which has been held three times since the 14th General Election (GE14) is a reflection of a leadership failure among the assemblymen in securing solid support to enable them to focus their mind and energy to serve in the best interest of the people.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) said the three MB swearing-in ceremonies had also created a new history for the Perak State Assembly.

“However, this is not a history to be proud of, it will be recorded in history as a reflection of failure, not a success,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony of Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad as the 14th Menteri Besar of Perak at Istana Iskandariah here today.

The Sultan said the people of all races and religions in all state constituencies in Perak, either represented by Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen, are having the same needs and hopes, suffering from similar struggles and seeking the same attention.

“You were elected as assemblymen because the people trusted you, they were hoping that you will help them improve their living conditions, provide them with necessary services, improve their economic status, and fulfil, as much as possible, their social needs,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said the people, especially the low-income earners and the poor or those who have lost their job and income due to the Covid-19 pandemic, should not be left to suffer or “die as a mousedeer caught in the fight of two elephants”.

“Allah will always answer the prayers of those who are persecuted by others, so do not persecute people just because you are engulfed by emotions, revenge and rigid political thinking,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said a righteous man would persevere in enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong because as he knows that Allah will be his strength, protection and defence.

“He needs not to offer a bribe or an inducement to gain support and loyalty, and he needs not to intimidate or threaten anyone to build his strength,” he said.

The Ruler said a person’s true colours will prevail when he gets a position, power and wealth to the extent of changing himself from being modest and humble to being arrogant and haughty. — Bernama