3 men nabbed for break-ins, drug dealing in PJ

PETALING JAYA: The police arrested three local men in three raids on Tuesday for suspected involvement in break-ins, robberies and drug dealing in the district.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) said the suspects, aged 25 to 49, were detained at Pangsapuri Petaling Perdana, Taman Medan and Petaling Utama here.

He said the first raid was conducted at 1.20pm on a house and the police found six transparent plastic packs filled with 10.38 grams (g) of syabu, in addition to three transparent plastic packs filled with 4.9 g of heroin. The suspect had previous offences for vehicle theft, robbery and break-ins.

He said police then raided a house in Taman Medan at 7pm and detained another suspect believed to be an accomplice. He confessed to four break-ins in Petaling Jaya and said he fenced the stolen goods to a man nicknamed ‘Poka boy’ at a salvage yard in the Sri Manja area.

At the same time, the police arrested another man in the Petaling Utama area, believed to be linked to the suspect previously.

Nik Ezanee said all the suspects have been remanded for three days beginning Tuesday.-Bernama