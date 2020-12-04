3 men nabbed over office break-ins

KUALA LUMPUR:Three men including a foreigner have been arrested in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya on suspicion of their involvement in office break-ins.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects were nabbed in several raids conducted between 11pm on Wednesday and 5am yesterday.

The first suspect, aged 27, was arrested at a flat in Section 8, Kota Damansara, where stolen goods including computer laptops and handphones were seized.

“Police subsequently arrested a 30-year-old local and a 44-year-old foreigner in two raids in Kota Damansara for their suspected role in disposing of stolen office equipment,” he said in a statement.

He said the arrests were made following an office break-in in Kota Damansara at 8am on Tuesday, where various office equipment and RM100 in cash were stolen.-Bernama