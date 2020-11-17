3-month-old baby rescued after trapped in mom’s car

JOHOR BAHRU: A three-month-old baby girl was rescued after being trapped in her mother’s Perodua Viva car for about 10 minutes at their home in Jalan Mersawa 4, Taman Kota Puteri, Pasir Gudang near here last night.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Yusri Atan said the department received a distress call over the incident that befell Nur Afrina Falisha Salizan at 9.34pm.

“Nine firefighters and an Emergency Medical Response (EMRS) team were dispatched to the scene to rescue Nur Afrina Falisha using special tools.

“The firefighters took about five minutes to prise open a door to bring out Nur Afrina Falisha safely,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the incident happened when her mother wanted to bring some items out from the car first and had left the baby inside before the car automatically locked its doors. — Bernama