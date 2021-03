GEORGE TOWN: Three Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) employees have been remanded for four days starting today to assist in an investigation into a syndicate which protects lorry drivers who have committed traffic offences.

The remand order was issued by the George Town Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar, Muhammad Azam Md. Eusoff, here, at about 11.15am to enable Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct an investigation in accordance with Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

The three men, aged 39 to 43, were arrested yesterday after they were believed to have been involved in a syndicate to protect lorry drivers who committed traffic offences, especially pertaining to carrying heavy loads and not meeting with some technical aspects.

According to sources, among the modus operandi of the syndicate were that officers would not take action against lorry operators who had committed traffic offences after receiving bribes deposited into the officers’ personal bank accounts or through their proxies on a monthly basis.

Earlier, the three RTD enforcement personnel arrived at the court at about 10.30am dressed in MACC lock-up attire. — Bernama