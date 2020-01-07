3 S’wakians win over RM18m from Sports Toto Jackpot

PETALING JAYA: December 2019 was a lucky month for three Sarawakians who walked away with over RM18 million of Toto 4D Jackpot 1 winnings.

The first winner, a 50-year-old storekeeper, won the RM8.28 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Dec 11 with his pair of winning numbers – “4090 & 9287”.

He told Sports Toto when collecting his winnings that he has been betting on these winning numbers for many years.

“I am finally rewarded by betting on my lucky number and my car registration number after so many years.

“I had a few sleepless nights when my son told me that I was the sole winner of this jackpot,” he said.

The winner said he planned to buy a house for his family with his newfound wealth.

He had bought a System 3 ticket; hence he won not only the whopping RM8,276,829.45 but an additional RM336.

The second winner, a 43-year-old housewife, won the RM6.17 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Dec 25 with her pair of winning numbers – “6885 & 6889”.

She said both winning numbers were derived from her daughters’ car registration numbers.

“It was the best Christmas present I ever received when my son-in-law broke the good news to us on that evening.

“As a single mother, I always dreamed of owning a house and now we can realise the dream,” she said.

She also bought a System 3 ticket and won a whopping RM6,172,850.45 plus an additional RM336.

The third winner, a 55-year-old businessman, won the RM3.55 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Dec 29 with his pair of winning numbers – “5867 & 1995”.

He said he got his winning numbers from his car registration numbers and his wife’s birth date.

“We were having New Year’s eve dinner at my friend’s place when we found out that we had won the jackpot.

“When we told my friends about the great news, everyone at the dining table was shocked,” he said.

The winner said he would share the winnings with his family members and pay off his debts.

He bought a System 10 ticket which won him not just RM3,551,187.95 but also an additional RM2,688.