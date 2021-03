KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) imposed on Kedah, Perak and Negeri Sembilan will be changed to Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from Friday until March 31.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said six states will continue to be under the CMCO.

The extension of the CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang and Kelantan will take effect from Friday until March 31, while in Sarawak, from today until March 29.

“However, the RMCO in Kedah will not involve the Kuala Muda and Kulim districts as they still have active clusters. The same goes with Seremban in Negeri Sembilan,” he told the press conference on the MCO development here today.

The minister said seven states - Perlis, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan - are still placed under the RMCO and interstate travel is still not allowed except for travel bubble activities, while interdistrict travel is allowed except for Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 134 individuals were detained, 127 compounded and seven others were remanded for defying the MCO standard operating procedures over the past 24 hours.

Among the offences were failing to provide logbooks to record customers’ details (36 cases), not wearing a facemask (31), crossing state or district without permission (26), failing to observe physical distance (20), and operating beyond the permitted time or without permission (17).

At the border, he said 10 illegal immigrants were detained in Ops Benteng, while three land vehicles and a boat were seized.

He said a total of 4,957 foreigners had undergone Covid-19 screenings with 71 of them tested positive.

Cumulatively, 623,443 foreign workers have undergone screenings involving 32,218 employers.

He added that 613 individuals arrived at all the international entry points and have been placed at various quarantine centres nationwide. — Bernama