BUTTERWORTH: Three form four students were among six teenage motorcyclists arrested for illegal racing at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) in an operation, Op Samseng Jalanan, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the teenage boys, aged 16 to 19, were arrested during a three-hour operation which began at 5.30pm.

“The policemen involved in the operation were in plain clothes and they tailed the boys who were racing with their bikes, while performing stunts like ‘superman’ and riding in a zigzag manner,” he said in a statement, here, today.

They are now in remand to facilitate police investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. — Bernama