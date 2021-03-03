3 teenagers held for allegedly splashing red paint on house

JOHOR BAHRU: Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly splashing red paint on a woman’s house in Jalan Ceria 24, Taman Nusa Indah, here, last night.

Iskandar Puteri District Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the trio - a cook, a barber and an unemployed — who are aged between 17 and 18, were detained at the security post of the housing estate at 10.15pm.

“According to the 42-year-old unemployed woman, she was approached by the three suspects at her front gate at about 10.05pm.

“They then threw red paint on the house compound and some of it splashed onto her Proton Exora car, causing damage estimated at RM500,” he said in a statement today, adding that they also left a threatening note.

He said they were detained by the guards at the security post and police, who arrived later, arrested the suspects and seized a Proton Saga car as well as two plastic packets containing red paint.

“Investigations found that each of them had a criminal record and all three tested negative for drugs,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama