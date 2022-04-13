3 teenagers killed in crash of motorcycles

JELI: Three teenage boys were killed and one was badly injured here last night when their motorcycles crashed as, according to police, they were believed to be racing with one another.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Nordanial Izuan Izaraman, 15, who died on the spot at Jalan Sungai Satan-Jalan Malaysia, Muhamad Firdaus Mohd Azli, 15, and Ahmad Tahfiz Irfan Ahmad Nasri, 14, both of whom died at the Jeli Hospital, said Kelantan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Shuhaimi Jusoh.

Muhammad Aidid Darwisy Mohammad Azhary, 15, was badly injured in the head and has been admitted to the Jeli Hospital, he said in a statement today.

“The accident happened at 9 pm when the four teenagers are believed to have been racing against one another,” he said.

According to the police report, the road had no street lights. — Bernama