3-year-old boy found positive for drugs, believed groomed by stepfather -Police

NILAI: Police is tracking down a man believed to have caused a three-year-old boy to be tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the report was received from a doctor at Tunku Azizah Kuala Lumpur Hospital (women and paediatric ward ) on a urine test conducted on the boy three days ago.

Mohd Fazley said initial investigations found the boy was taken care by his stepfather in Nilai on April 14.

“The next day the boy’s mother brought her son to the hospital for treatment as her son was behaving oddly.

“Treatment at the hospital found the boy was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he said in a statement here, yesterday. -Bernama