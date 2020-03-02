3 young lawyers explain why the decision to stop prosecuting the LTTE 12 was correct

PETALING JAYA: Three young lawyers, Teeruvarasu, Kuhan Raj and Nicole Pereira, have written an open letter explaining why the decision by former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to halt prosecutions against the LTTE 12 was legally correct.

On October 2019, 12 Malaysians including state representatives were charged for expressing support towards a terrorist group. But on Feb 21 this year, their charges were dropped upon orders by the then Attorney General.

The Attorney-General has the absolute right to start and stop any criminal proceedings

The trio explained that when it comes to criminal cases in court, it is the Attorney General who decides whether a case should start and stop. This power is apparent in Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution which says:

>> The Attorney General shall have power, exercisable at his discretion, to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for an offence, other than proceedings before a Syariah court, a native court or a court-martial.

The Attorney General never prosecutes anyone if there isn’t enough evidence to prove an accused is guilty

After explaining that Tommy Thomas has the legal right to stop the LTTE 12 trials, they further explained why he chose to exercise their right.

Quoting former de facto Law Minister Zaid Ibrahim, the trio said, “ [The] AG chambers has a long-standing practice even before Thomas took over, not to prosecute cases unless there was a strong chance of getting a conviction.”

They then added this was a common practice in countries with similar legal systems to Malaysia.

Why wasn’t there enough evidence in the first place?

To answer this, the lawyers explained that two other questions must be asked first:

>> Is the LTTE a terrorist group?

>> What does it mean to support a terrorist group?

Pointing towards the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001(AMLA), the lawyers explained that a terrorist group would be one declared and listed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, then governed by now Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

They also noted that the LTTE was listed as a terrorist group in 2014 by the Home Ministry, but that list of terrorist groups should have been reviewed every 6 months. It was also added that upon review, the LTTE should have been removed from the list because the terrorist group no longer exists and has stopped committing terrorist acts as confirmed by the Sri Lankan President in 2011.

In addition to that, it was clarified that the material evidence that implicated the 12 accused were possession of photographs that depicted Vellupillai Prabhakaran - the founder of LTTE. Quoting Zaid Ibrahim again, the lawyers explained this was merely acts of admiration not terrorism. Drawing comparisons to those who possess photos of Vladimir Lenin who was known for violent acts, possessors of his photos can’t be deemed violent or terrorists.