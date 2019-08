Malacca: About 30,000 people are expected to flock to the Dataran Pahlawan in Banda Hilir here to witness the launch of this year’s National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign this Saturday.

For that, Chief Minister Adly Zahari said 10 Panorama buses would be made available to provide shuttle services for the public from 3pm to midnight on that day.

“All these buses will take turns to pick passengers from two pick-up points, namely at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Jalan Hang Tuah and Tun Fatimah Stadium in Semabok, to Medan Samudera near Dataran Pahlawan.

“The public can park their vehicles at the UTC or Tun Fatimah Stadium as there are sufficient parking spaces for them to avoid congestion at Banda Hilir. Traffic policemen will be there to control the traffic flow on that day and road users are advised to adhere to all traffic signs and instructions.”

He said this when interviewed on MalaccaFM about the launching ceremony for the 2019 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

Last Wednesday, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo was reported as saying that Malacca was selected as the venue for the launching ceremony due to historical factors, as the state, particularly in Banda Hilir, is where the announcement on Malaysia’s independence date was made by Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj on Feb 20, 1956.

The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign which is being held in conjunction for the 2019 National Day and Malaysia Day celebration themed Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysiaku Bersih will be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at 8 pm on Aug 3.

Various cultural performances, as well as a firework display, have been lined up for the launching ceremony.

Adly said the public were advised to come early for the event to avoid being stuck in traffic.

“Besides, they can also spend some time to visit the numerous cultural and historical landmarks around the area, such as the Memorial of Independence, the A Famosa Fort and the Stadthuys,” he added. — Bernama