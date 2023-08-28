30 classic cars to be featured at National Day parade in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 30 vintage cars will be featured at the National Day 2023 parade at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Brought specially by Agrobank with the theme “Wajah Kita, Harapan Negara”, all the classic cars, including the MGA Convertible 1952, Mitsuoka Classic Type F, Mercedes-Benz W111 250SE, Mercedes-Benz 300SL R107, VW Beetle 1302S, Fiat 500 Rag Top, MG TC Convertible, and Volvo 123GT, will be part of the Creative Industry and Broadcasting contingent.

Agrobank president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said the cars left the bank headquarters here for Putrajaya today, driven by their respective owners and accompanied by 30 staff members of the financial institution.

“Led by Agrobank chief operating officer (operations) Zahid Ahmad Zawawi, all of them are dressed in traditional costumes representing the various races in Malaysia as a symbol of unity.

“This is Agrobank’s second year participating in the national day parade after being asked to do so by the celebration secretariat,” he told Bernama recently.

According to Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah, the organisation of the National Day celebrations should be an event to look forward to every year since it is an opportunity for the people to honour and appreciate the sacrifices made by past fighters for the country’s independence.

“People from all walks of life, regardless of race and age groups should come together to celebrate National Day, which will indirectly instil an interest in the country's history in the younger generation,” he said.

Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah said the spirit of patriotism, which is often associated with love for the country, needs to be embraced by all levels of society, particularly the younger generation.

He said those who come to Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31 will have the chance to win cash prizes of up to RM1,500 and the Merdeka Edition Takaful Kasih Plus Card which offers protection up to RM50,000 for a period of one year, through the Merdeka Agrobank 2023 'Snap and Win' Contest. -Bernama