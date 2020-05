KOTA BARU: A total of 30 close contacts of the pregnant Covid-19 patient who travelled from Ampang Selangor to Kelantan last week, has undergone screenings since the woman was tested positive for the virus.

Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said 20 of them were the patient’s close family members whose test results had come back negative, while the other 10 were still awaiting results.

“The woman returned to Kelantan on May 15 and took the Covid-19 test on May 18. We are still not sure of her source of infection as she is only a housewife.

“However we have contacted Selangor Health Department to have her husband screened and tested for the virus,” he said after attending the state-level National Security Council meeting at Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the 30 close contacts were also being placed under home surveillance to prevent them from travelling to other places within 14 days after taking the Covid-19 test.

“Police will be monitoring them from time to time to ensure that they do not leave their houses for a period of 14 days until they were cleared of Covid-19.

“Surveillance will also be carried out in the residential area where the import case was detected,” he said.

The pregnant woman was reported to have travelled all the way from Covid-19 red zone area in Ampang, Selangor, to her hometown in Kelantan, to give birth there, without knowing that she has Covid-19. She was tested positive for the virus when she sought treatment at a maternity clinic in Kuala Krai. - Bernama