30 detained for defying MCO 3.0 SOPs in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 30 individuals, including a 16-year-old teenager, were detained for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 by gathering at three apartments on the pretext of celebrating Aidilfitri, at midnight last night.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief, ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain, said that 19 men and 11 women, aged between 16 and 29, were arrested in three separate raids around the city at about 12.15 am.

Each of them was issued a RM1,500 compound, totalling RM45,000.

He said that they were believed to have rented two apartments in Jalan Tanjung Puteri and Taman Jaya Putra respectively, for several days to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“During the raid, they were found gathering in the living room without physical distancing and not wearing face masks. They have been compounded under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021,” he said in a statement today.

He reminded the public to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19, and stern action would be taken against violators.

In Seremban, a barbershop owner at Jalan Pasar Baru Bahau, Jempol, was issued a RM10,000 compound for breaching MCO 3.0 SOP by operating after 8 pm.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hock said, during the raid, the 40-year-old barber was still cutting a customer’s hair even though the time showed 8.10 pm.

Hoo said that two 19-year-old customers were issued compounds of RM1,500 each for violating the MCO SOPs for not wearing face masks.

Throughout MCO 3.0, business operating hours, including at shopping malls and eateries, are allowed from 8 am to 8 pm, effective throughout the peninsula and Federal Territory of Labuan, from yesterday.- Bernama