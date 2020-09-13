30 flood victims evacuated in Arau

ARAU: A total of 30 flood victims from six families from Kampung Titi Besi, Guar Sanji were evacuated to the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at Dewan Sivik here last night.

State Education Committee chairman, Rozieana Ahmad said the PPS opened last night when some areas were flooded due to heavy rain since 3pm.

“We hope those affected will immediately move to the PPS if their houses are flooded to prevent untoward incidents from happening,“ she after visiting the flood victims.

Rozieana, who is also Pauh assemblyman said a total of six families were affected when their houses were flooded in Pekan Pauh and Kampung Gurin Tengah.

“Until now, there has been no evacuation of the flood victims from the Pauh constituency but we advise them to take precautionary measures and to evacuate if the water level rises,“ she said. — Bernama