30 foreigners, local woman detained over alleged Aidiladha feast

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty foreigners and a local woman were arrested today after they were believed to have violated the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) by attending a feast in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha at a house in Taman Selayang Utama, Batu Caves.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the 29 men and two women aged 20 to 40 were arrested in a raid at about 10am after the police received a public tip-off.

“Of the 30 foreigners, four have valid travel documents while six have expired Temporary Employment Visitors’ Passes (PLKS) and another 20 do not have any valid travel documents.

“They were found to have committed the offence of failing to comply with the SOP by assembling and failing to practice physical distancing, besides possessing expired PLKS’ and not having valid travel documents,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said all of them were taken to the Gombak District Police Headquarters for further investigation and all the foreigners would be brought to the Selayang Magistrate’s Court for a remand application today.

Zainal Mohamed said the investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, namely for not having a valid pass or permit to stay in Malaysia, and Section 15 (1) (c) of the same Act for overstaying.

He said the local woman who was detained was fined RM4,000 under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

“Investigations are also being conducted under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act that may likely spread an infection of any disease dangerous to life,“ he said.

