30 houses, business premises affected by high tide phenomenon in Kuala Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A total of 30 homes and business premises, and several food stalls, in Kuala Kedah here are affected by floods caused by the high tide phenomenon today.

Kota Setar district civil defence force (APM) officer, Captain (PA) Norlizawati Ismail, in a statement, said among the areas affected by the floods were the Kuala Kedah jetty, Pasar Marina Kota Nelayan and Jalan Tok Pasai.

She said in the Kuala Muda district, particularly at Pantai Kota Kuala Muda, that there was a slight rise in the water level causing the river water to spill its banks and overflowed onto the road.

Kuala Muda district APM officer Captain (PA) Azahar Ahmad, however, said the situation was however under control. - Bernama