30 illegal bases identified along Sungai Golok

TUMPAT: The Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has identified about 30 illegal bases along Sungai Golok near Pengkalan Kubor here which has become smuggling routes for controlled goods and subsidies to neighbouring Thailand.

Its director Azman Ismail said, following this, they have stepped up control and patrols at illegal bases in the district in an effort to curb the smuggling of controlled and subsidised items.

He said since January, action has been taken on 26 cases under the Supply Control Act 1960 which included seizure of items like sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, petrol, diesel and vehicles worth RM144,077.

“From day to day, a number of smuggling strategies and tactics were used to enable them to continue with their illegal activities but we always respond by constantly updating the tactics used by the smugglers.

“In fact, we have also identified stores and sheds along the river bank including those next to houses of residents which we believe are used as storage areas for controlled items before being taken across the river,” he said in a statement today.

Azman also said they too organised Monitoring Enforcement Patrols to Prevent Subsidy Misappropriation at petrol stations within a 50-kilometre radius of the borders with the cooperation of other border control agencies.

He also warned individuals who are involved in immoral activities like misappropriation of subsidised controlled goods to immediately stop.

“We will not compromise with any party including petrol station operators who are also required to comply with the prescribed laws as decisive action will be taken if they are found involved in the practice of misappropriation of petrol,” he added. - Bernama