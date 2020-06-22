30 mat rempit made to push their motorcycles for 5km by police

PETALING JAYA: About 30 motorcyclists suspected of committing various traffic offences, including illegal racing, were held by police and made to push their motorcycles for over 5km during an operation on Sunday.

The bikers and their pillion riders pushed their vehicles from Persiaran Mahogani, Kota Damansara to the Kota Damansara traffic police station between 5pm and 7pm.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) today said the operation was launched to curb mat rempit activity in the area. He said 32 people were checked and 29 motorcycles were seized by police.

“Twenty-three were issued with summons for various traffic offences. Six bikers aged between 17 and 21 were also held for riding their machines recklessly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man with a past record of five robbery cases was arrested by police for robbing a hotel on the pretext of seeking employment on Sunday.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect had gone to a hotel here at 8am and told a staff that he was looking for a job.

He said while chatting with the staff, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the staff before escaping with RM300 from the hotel’s cash register.

Police traced the robber on the same day and raided a house in Taman Angkasa at 10.30pm where the suspect was nabbed.

Nik Ezanee said police seized several items including a knife from the man who is being held under a seven-day remand order.