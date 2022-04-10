30 men arrested for various traffic offences since Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur police arrested 30 men, all locals, for various traffic offences and issued 805 traffic summonses in an operation, codenamed Operasi Samseng Jalanan, which started last Friday until 4 am today in the federal capital

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the operation, involving 175 officers and members, covered the city centre, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Raja Laut, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

He said of the 30 men arrested, 18 of them were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 10 for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous and reckless manner and the other two, for falsifying their vehicle registration numbers

Those arrested, aged between 16 and 51, will be charged under Section 45 (A), Section 42 (1) and Section 108 (3) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“A total of 36 motorcycles were also seized for unlawful modification of machines, namely the exhaust,“ he said in a statement today.

On the “Op Tutup” conducted last Friday, Sarifudin said the operation focused on cars that were parked along Jalan Raja Laut, as well as those making loud noise and disturbing public order.

“A total of 27 cars were for unlawful modification, he added.

He said the police would continue to step up operation, especially during the weekend to prevent incidents of road bullies and ensure the safety of road users.

Those with any any queries or information can contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or the nearest police station. - Bernama