30% of SME products sold at hypermarkets to be improved: Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The current guidelines requiring 30% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) products sold at hypermarkets, are being reviewed so that the items can be improved to boost the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz, said this was to ensure that the guidelines that have been in place since 2010 can be fully implemented while at the same time assisting the campaign.

“We are also discussing with (hypermarkets) to reduce listing costs or exclude them to facilitate SME entrepreneurs to market their products,” he said in a special interview at Wisma Bernama.

At the same time, the ministry was also collaborating with hypermarkets in the country with a network overseas to promote Malaysian products to make them even more widely known.

He said his ministry also received the cooperation of e-commerce service operators in the country who have collectively assisted and supported the government’s objective to make the campaign a success.

“The support provided is not only limited to promoting and selling locally made products on their online platforms, but also offering attractive incentives to local product manufacturers.

“The ministry’s initiatives have received significant cooperation from marketplaces such as Shopee, Lazada, ROKKI.com and OurShop for the implementation of the campaign,” he said.

Muez said the public should dispel the stigma that local goods are of lesser quality than imported products given that there are relatively many local products that have been successfully marketed internationally every year.

He said the country’s manufacturing industry contributed about 28% of GDP.

“It is considerably a big amount, so we want the people to have confidence in locally made products,” he added. — Bernama