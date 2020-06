IPOH: A total of 30 individuals including two teenagers pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in two separate cases last Saturday.

In a case involving social gathering at a Casa Kayangan Meru Apartment unit here at 2am, 18 individuals, aged between 16 and 25, including four women, pleaded guilty after the charges were read out to them simultaneously before magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab.

The court then fined 16 of them RM1,000 in default two months’ jail. For the two 16-year-old teenagers, the court set July 2 for mention pending their morality reports.

The charge was framed under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

In a separate case, the same court imposed a fine of RM1,000 in default three months’ jail on 12 individuals, aged between 22 and 52, after they pleaded guilty to defying the CMCO by gathering at a pub at 1.30am on Saturday. - Bernama