30-tonne trailer laden with steel crashes into house in Kg Felda Sendanyan: Police

SEREMBAN: A 30-tonne trailer laden with steel, believed to be having engine problem, glided and crashed into a house at Jalan Peringkat 4, Kampung Felda Sendayan here last night.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the incident at 9.15pm, the trailer lorry, with a 32-year-old man at the wheel and heading towards Sungai Pelek, Sepang, Selangor, from Melaka, suddenly stopped, believed due to engine problem.

“It then glided backwards and crashed into the house,” he said in a statement today.

He said no one was injured in the crash, but the trailer driver was arrested after he tested positive for drug. — Bernama