30 wild Bornean bearded pigs mysteriously found dead

SANDAKAN, Feb 4: Some 30 wild Bornean bearded pigs were mysteriously found dead in several areas in the east coast of the state recently.

Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director, Dr Peter Lee said the department was investigating the cause of the deaths and would only release the full result once all the tests had been carried out.

“The department’s vets are working on several samples, including testing them for possible poisoning.

“So far, the initial testing shows the samples to be negative for infectious diseases,” he said in a statement, here, tonight.

Lee said the DVS had first learned of the case on Jan 28 during an online meeting with the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD), with 14 of the adult vulnerable animal found dead in the Kinabatangan region between last December and January.

He said the DVS immediately organised a team from the SWD and Danau Girang Field Centre to investigate the matter.

“The team obtained samples from some of the carcasses, including bone marrow samples for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for diseases and solid feed for the toxicology test.

“However, due to continuous rain and the area being flood-prone, it was difficult to get samples of the bearded pigs from the same area where the carcasses were found,” he said.

Lee also reported that whatever caused the death of the wild bearded pigs did not affect the domestic pigs that were also found in the area.

However, he said the department did not take any risk and extended surveillance of the wild bearded pig herds from Kinabatangan to Beluran and Paitan.

“I would advise everyone not to draw premature assumptions or spread rumours that could create panic among the public...(and) I call on the public to immediately contact the nearest DVS if they have information on this case,” he said.- Bernama