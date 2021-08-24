300 Clinics vs 13 Mega PPVs? Decentralise vaccination now, says Rajiv

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Gasing residents have raised their concerns over the line of people who require walk-in vaccination at the MBPJ Civic Hall. They fear that the overcrowding at the area might cause an outbreak.

This concern is very real especially when people are lining up to get in the first-come, first-serve list from all over the Klang Valley, Bukit Gasing State Assemblyman, Rajiv Rishyakaran (pix), said today.

He asked for the vaccination process to be decentralised and for all GPs who want to administer the vaccine be allowed to do so.

“The act of the government to centralise vaccination to 13 PPVs in the Klang Valley, especially based on the inaccurate statistics is foolish,” he said in a statement.

“The recent act to stop vaccination in all the private GPs has also increased the traffic in all these 13 PPVs. I understand that some mega PPVs should be shut down as the demand has slowed, but it does not justify the discontinuation of the vaccination through the local GPs clinics. It is truly disappointing.”

Rajiv pointed out that he has been calling to allow all GPs to administer vaccines since they are closer to people and they do not have to travel far to receive their shots.

“Allowing 300 GPs to freely operate also means that the residents don’t have to queue for hours in order to obtain a shot,” he said.

“The sense of urgency and rush is created with the shut down of multiple PPVs in the Klang Valley. Allowing these GPs who are interested in operating consistently with a stable flow of vaccines, reassures the residents that vaccines are available. This will not put them in risky situations, for example overcrowding a PPV.”

The assemblyman said decentralising the vaccination process also means that undocumented migrant workers will feel more safe walking into a clinic they already trust and go to for their medical needs.

“CITF has acknowledged that vaccinating migrant workers poses a challenge, however mobilising these private clinics instills a sense of confidence that will encourage them to get vaccinated.

“Expecting them to go into a PPV where there are armed officials makes us delusional as it takes a lot of courage to show up. Some have already done it, however we are not aware of the numbers who have yet to come forward. Vaccinating everyone is vital and this would be a step in the right direction.

“300 Clinics vs 13 Mega PPVs? 300 clinics would certainly make vaccination more accessible. In the aim to vaccinate, let us make getting the jab easy and near, and let us not further spread this deadly virus by forcing them to congregate,” he added.