GUA MUSANG: Three hundred ‘‘asnaf’’ or tithe recipients each received a share of beef distributed through Islamic Relief Malaysia (IRM) under the annual Korban Perdana programme here today.

IRM chief executive officer Zairulshahfuddin Zainal Abidin said three cows were sacrificed under the programme through IRM, a non-governmental organisation.

“The programme is not focused on just one area; we select different areas every year for the annual ritual to help the group.

“This is our second programme for this year with the first held in Sabah yesterday,“ he told reporters, adding that 35 IRM members were involved in today’s programme. — Bernama