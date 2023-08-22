3,000 inmates to receive solid waste management skills certification by 2033

MALACCA: A total of 3,000 prison inmates will be trained in solid waste management and public cleaning over 10 years and accredited with the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) by 2033.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the initiative under the ‘Sinar di Sebalik Tirai Besi’ involves 17 prisons in Peninsular Malaysia, in collaboration with the Malaysian Prisons Department and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp),

He said the certification gives inmates a second chance, including a job offer for them once they have served their sentence, and is also in line with the National Cleanliness Policy 2020-2030.

“This skills certification programme will be carried out for eight months with an incentive of RM500 per month throughout the course.

“Once they complete the programme, they will be given a certificate and will be able to take up jobs in waste management and public cleaning with the concession companies,” he told reporters after launching the initiative here today.

Akmal Nasrullah further said that under the programme, which started on June 1, the trainees will learn theoretical and practical skills and be familiarised with the application of work methods, handling of equipment and compliance with safety regulations as per public cleaning standards.

He said the programme will not only help provide skilled local labour for SWCorp’s three concession companies, namely E-Idaman Sdn Bhd, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, but also help reduce dependence on foreign labour.

In the meantime, he said the community need not worry about the implementation of the programme as the trainees would have gone through screening and ‘profiling’ before being given a second chance.

“We plan to expand the programme to inmates in Henry Gurney schools and rehabilitation centres under the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in the future,” he added.

A total of 280 inmates from 17 prisons were selected to participate in the pilot programme.

The job offer for the first phase is expected to include up to 137 prison inmates who will be released in phases from January next year. -Bernama