3,000 participants expected in Batik Fun Walk 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Budi Penyayang Malaysia (Penyayang) expects approximately 3,000 participants to partake in the Batik Fun Walk 2023 which will be held on Oct 22 at Lanai, Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTIC), here.

Penyayang chairman Nori Abdullah said the program aims to promote batik as the nation’s art heritage and the usage of batik as daily and leisure attire.

“Participants are expected to sport batik attire in creative ways, as the idea is to promote Malaysian Batik in a fun and creative way. This is the 18th Batik Fun Walk, the last was in 2019, after that we couldn’t organise it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be quizzes, clowns, entertainment and prizes to be won. This year, we are honored to have Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan to flag off the participants,“ she said during a press conference at MaTIC today.

Moreover, Nori said the event which was held during Kuala Lumpur car-free day will ensure participants to enjoy the leisure run following the 3.8 kilometre route at the ‘heart of Kuala Lumpur’ through Jalan P. Ramlee, the Petronas Twin Towers and Jalan Ampang, while wearing batik.

Nori said the entry fee for the event is RM45 for an adult and participants will be given a free batik sarong before the walk as well as a medal upon completing the walk.

“Children are allowed in, free of charge. The money raised through the entry fee will be channeled to Penyayang Pesakit Kanser for funding its programmes for cancer patients and their families,“ she said.

The event is supported by Penyayang strategic partners Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), MaTIC and MCM CoMetro 5 Pillars Venture.

For those interested in participating, online registration is available through Ticket2u.com.my (Batik Fun Walk 2023) and further details are available on Penyayang Facebook and Instagram. -Bernama