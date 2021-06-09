3,000 senior citizens in Muar to get Covid vaccine shots via first mobile PPV in Johor

MUAR: A total of 3,000 senior citizens in the Muar district will receive their Covid-19 vaccine through Johor’s first mobile vaccination centre (PPV) which will be in Air Hitam and Sungai Balang from today until June 23.

Muar district officer Mustaffa Kamal Shamsudin said of the total, 1,000 of them had been listed as recipients of the vaccine at the Kompleks Penghulu Mukim Air Hitam from today until June 13, while the remaining 2,000 people will receive theirs at the Kompleks Penghulu Mukim Sungai Balang from June 14 to 23.

The mobile PPV, which uses a modified bus, aims to make it easier for senior citizens in rural or remote areas in the district to receive their vaccine, thus speeding up the vaccination process of this group in an effort to achieve the herd immunity.

“The senior citizens who will receive the vaccine at this mobile PPV consist of those who are registered with the MySejahtera application and have been given the appointment date for the Covid-19 vaccine injection, but are living far away from the designated PPV.

“The Muar district health office, together with the cooperation of the penghulus and village headmen, had helped to register the senior citizens for the vaccination,” he told reporters after observing the first day operation of the mobile PPV at Kompleks Penghulu Mukim Air Hitam, here, today.

Meanwhile, Muar health officer Dr Noorhaidah Ujang said a total of 198 senior citizens were listed to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab on the first day of the mobile PPV operation today. The mobile PPV is opened from 8am to 5pm daily.

“About 50 health workers and volunteers are involved in this mobile PPV operation,“ she said.

Vaccine recipient, Sowo Salleh, 84, said she was very happy and satisfied with the services provided at the mobile PPV, including parking facilities.

“I am grateful to be able to get the vaccine jab at this mobile PPV, which is only about three kilometres from my house in Kampung Parit Jepun.

“Prior to this, my son told me that I would get the vaccination at the Pagoh multipurpose hall which is more than 30km away, but the location was changed to the mobile PPV here with the help of the village head and penghulu,“ she added.

For Mohd Taib@Paiman Abdullah, 71, who lives in Bukit Naning, he was very relieved because he had just registered on the MySejahtera app recently and did not expect to be listed as a vaccine recipient on the first day of the mobile PPV’s operation here.

“I was initially apprehensive about registering for the vaccine as I was worried about getting a PPV location that is far away, especially since there were only two PPVs in this district — Bandar Muar and Pagoh,” he said.

The vaccine recipients were seen arriving in stages at the Kompleks Penghulu Mukim Air Hitam since 7.45 am, accompanied by their children. No traffic congestion nor long queues were reported. — Bernama