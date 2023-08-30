3,000 take part in Malaysia #QuranHour in conjunction with National Day

PUTRAJAYA: About 3,000 people attended the Malaysia #QuranHour programme at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here, which was held in conjunction with the National Day 2023 celebrations.

The #QuranHour programme was also held simultaneously in 200 locations across the country and three locations abroad, namely Bangkok, Thailand; New South Wales, Australia; and Washington, the US.

The programme began at 12 pm with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and verses one through five of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by Surah Al-lnsan and Surah Al-Asr.

The session was led by five reciters namely Abdul Qowiy Abd Rashit, Tilmiz Afif, Amir Naufal Rifqi, Faris Hadi Taufik and Yusuf Kassim.

The programme was also interspersed with the tadabbur (pondering over the meaning of the verses of the Quran) session delivered by Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation (WUIF) chief research officer Fazrul Ismail, Deputy Dean (Research and Innovation) of the Faculty of Quranic and Sunnah Studies, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Associate Prof Dr Ahmad Sanusi Azmi and Mujib Othman.

The event was concluded with a pledge recitation led by Yusuf Azmin and the recitation of prayers led by the grand imam of the Tuanku Mizan Mosque Zainal Abidin, Nor Azamir Alias.

WUIF chief executive officer Marhaini Yusoff said Surah Al-Fatihah, Al-Insan and Al-Asr became the surahs of choice this time because they coincide with this year’s edition theme “Malaysia Berakhlak Mulia: Pemuda Merdeka, Pemimpin Abrar”.

“Malaysia #QuranHour, which is held in conjunction with National Day on Aug 31, invites the entire community to understand the essence and meaning of independence in developing a prosperous, united and progressive country through interventions formulated from the principles of the Quran,” she said.

Malaysia #QuranHour, which has been held since 2015, is a one-hour programme aimed at encouraging reading, understanding, and discussions of the holy scripture through Tadabbur and Tazakkur.

Among those present at the programme were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli, Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman (Altimet), Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman. -Bernama