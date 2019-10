BALIK PULAU: A total of 150 volunteers in nine groups collected about 300kg of recyclable waste on Teluk Bayu Beach, Sungai Batu, near here, today.

Representatives from Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (Perangsang Selangor), CPI Penang and Sungai Batu Fishermen Association, as well as students and nearby residents cleaned up a 250-m stretch of the beach as part of the Eco Frenz environmental protection programme.

Perangsang Selangor associate director Mohd Fauzi Mohd Ghazali said the recyclable waste, comprising mostly plastics, was cleared in half an hour.

He said the environmental protection programme today was to encourage and educate the public, especially the younger generation, to practise a habit of keeping the environment safe and clean.

This programme is proof of Perangsang Selangor’s commitment to and determination in undertaking environmental conservation and preservation efforts to ensure economic, environmental and social sustainability, he told reporters here.

He said this was Perangsang Selangor’s third environmental awareness initiative held this year, after its tree-planting programme in Johor and waste separation activity in Pulau Ketam, Selangor.

“We will be having another programme, in Kampung Sungai Sireh in Klang next month, where volunteers will clean the river banks and help 150 fishermen by upgrading their facilities,” he added. — Bernama