30,403 RELA volunteers mobilised for various duties since MCO began-DG

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5: A total of 30,403 volunteers from the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) have been mobilised to 157 districts throughout the country on various assignments since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Mar 18 last year.

RELA director-general Yahya Sulaiman said the assignments were to assist the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces to ensure that the public complied with the MCO.

“RELA’s roles include assisting the police in enforcement, roadblocks, monitoring patrols in residential areas, villages, supermarkets, banks and standard operating procedure compliance in public areas,” he said in a statement tonight.

In addition, RELA is tasked with assisting with perimeter security control around the MCO locations, quarantine centres or stations, and hospitals, besides assisting health screenings at the country’s main entry points and delivering donated necessities with the coordination of the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, he said RELA was prepared to increase the number of its volunteers from time to time to help the government flatten the COVID-19 infection curve following the government’s recent announcement on the extension of the MCO period.

“RELA volunteers are instructed to help with SOP enforcement duties at business premises, construction sites, factories, places of worship, night markets and public parks.

“Therefore, RELA members conduct duties to be present on-site and monitor the compliance of SOP, besides providing advice and reminders to the public through health awareness campaigns regarding the methods to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

He added that volunteers were also asked to continuously implement community awareness campaigns related to COVID-19.- Bernama