307 summonses issued to motorcycle convoy near Tanjung Malim

IPOH: A total of 307 summonses for various offences were issued to bikers travelling in a convoy at KM116 of the Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur federal road near Tanjung Malim today.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said police mounted a roadblock to check the convoy after receiving a viral Twitter post on a big group of motorcyclists riding on the North-South Highway near Tanjung Malim.

Initial police investigations showed that the motorcyclists were heading south to a restaurant in Tanjung Malim.

“The Muallim district police then deployed 28 officers and rank-and-file personnel to conduct the roadblock for the purpose of inspecting the motorcycles.

“The operation from 9 am to 4 pm saw 307 bikers being issued with summonses while another five summonses were issued to other vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Among the offences committed were riding without a licence, having expired road tax, no rear view mirrors, incomplete or fancy number plates and using modified exhaust pipes. - Bernama