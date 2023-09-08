308 voters in Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections over 100-years-old

After the latest update, EC data shows 166,653 eligible voters for Pulai and 40,379 for Simpang Jeram.

JOHOR BAHRU: Based on data released by the Election Commission (EC), 294 voters in the Pulai parliamentary constituency and 14 voters in the Simpang Jeram state constituency are over 100 years old.

According to the April 2023 supplementary electoral roll, 41 of the 294 voters in the Pulai parliamentary constituency are 100 years old, with the oldest three aged 115 years, while in Simpang Jeram two of the voters are 109 years old.

A by-election will be held for both seats on Sept 9 following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, with nominations on Aug 26 and early voting on Sept 5.

There are 165,700 regular voters in the Pulai parliamentary by-election, with 927 early voters and 26 absentee voters, whereas the Simpang Jeram state by-election has 40,373 regular voters and six absentee voters.

The EC data showed that the largest group of voters in Pulai is the 21 to 29-year-old category, which is 21.05 percent or 35,074 voters; followed by the 30 to 39-year-old category or 34,235 voters and the 40 to 49-year-old category which has 32,271 voters.

Meanwhile, the largest group of voters in Simpang Jeram ranges from 30 to 39 years, which is 23.10 percent of the total or 9,326 voters, followed by 9,160 voters between 21 to 29 years, while the 40 to 49-year-old category has 7,113 voters.

Based on the same statistics, male voters slightly outnumber female voters in Pulai, with 83,724 voters compared to 82,929 female voters, whereas in Simpang Jeram, women outnumber men with 20,626 to 19,753 voters.

The EC has set the nomination day for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections for Aug 26, with early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9.-Bernama