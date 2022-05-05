  1. Local

30th Syawal: Last date for Umrah season for overseas Muslims

Pilgrims keeping social distance perform their Umrah in the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERSPIX

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia recently announced that the 1443 H umrah season for pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia will end on the 30th of the Islamic month of Syawal.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a statement on Tuesday said pilgrims from outside the kingdom could apply for individual umrah visas through a platform provided by Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the ministry will announce the date of the 1443 H hajj application and related procedures through the ministry’s official channels soon.

The statement also added that the ministry had issued 6,694,998 umrah permits and 262,781 prayer permits in Raudhah al-Sharifah during this holy month of Ramadan. - Bernama