31 areas at risk of landslides nationwide due to Northeast Monsoon - JMG

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) has identified 31 hotspots at risk of landslides nationwide during the Northeast Monsoon season.

The department's director-general, Datuk Zamri Ramli said among the areas at risk are around the Klang Valley; Tanjung Bungah and Paya Terubong in Penang; Ipoh and Cameron Highlands in Perak; Kundasang in Sabah; and Bau in Sarawak.

As part of preparations to tackle any landslides during the Northeast Monsoon season, which is expected to start this month, he said JMG has implemented the monitoring of 254 critical slopes nationwide.

“A total of 104 slopes have been classified as high-level critical slopes, 97 as average critical slopes and 53 as low-level critical slopes,” he said in a statement today.

Based on monitoring, Zamri said mitigation action had been taken on 37 slopes, while similar action is being taken on 15 other slopes and 202 slopes are being monitored to determine the next course of action.

Zamri said JMG has also carried out mapping in seven eco-forest park locations that have the potential for the occurrence of geological disasters from debris flows.

The eco-forest parks are Lata Iskandar in Perak; Sungai Tua (Selangor); Jeram Toi (Negeri Sembilan); Chamang (Pahang); as well as Lata Payung, Chemerong and Air Menderu in Terengganu.

The JMG advised those in high-risk areas, such as places which had experienced landslides to be wary of the surrounding conditions, such as any collapse or small movement of slopes, cracks or fissures on walls, columns or pillars of houses as well as any signs of humps, cracks or deposits on the road and trees that continue to lean.

If there are any of these signs, the public is advised to contact and relay information to the JMG or the relevant authorities for assistance.