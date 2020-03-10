31 Cabinet ministers all sworn in before King

PUTRAJAYA: All 31 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati, here today.

Also attending and witnessing the ministers took their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The ceremony held at the Balairung Seri or the throne room of the palace began at 3pm with the singing of national anthem Negaraku.

Also present were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, as well as Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence ForceTan Sri Affendi Buang.

After taking their oaths, the ministers than signed the official instrument of appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The swearing-in ceremony was held following the Cabinet announcement made by Muhyiddin yesterday.

The ministers took their oaths in groups, with the first group of seven comprising the four senior ministers namely Mohamed Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry Minister), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (Defence Minister), Fadillah Yusof (Works Minister) and Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Education Minister).

The other three in the group were Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz (Finance Minister), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (Transport Minister) and Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

The second group comprised Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (Environment Minister), Datuk Seri M Saravanan (Human Resource Minister), Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (Women and Family Minister), Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (Higher Education Minister), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Special Functions), Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (Agriculture and Food Industry Minister) and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Economy).

They were followed by the third group comprising Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Home Minister), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Communications and Multimedia Minister), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Housing and Local Government Minister), Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Rural Development Minister), Tan Sri Annuar Musa (Federal Territories Minister), Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Youth and Sports Minister) and Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (Energy and Natural Resources Minister).

The fourth group consisted of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (Foreign Minister), Khairy Jamaluddin (Science, Technology and Innovation Minister), Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (National Unity Minister), Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (Health Minister) and Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister).

The last group of ministers were made up of Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister), Datuk Seri Hajah Nancy Shukri (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister), Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department - Parliament and Law), Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister) and Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department).

After the ministers, all the 37 deputy ministers were also sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. - Bernama