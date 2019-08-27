31 illegal immigrants nabbed in Labuan

LABUAN: The Immigration Department arrested 31 illegal immigrants from the Philippines in an operation at the Kiamsam Refugee Settlement Scheme last Saturday, it was revealed today.

Labuan Immigrant director Asani Ladjani said the 10 men, 10 women and 11 children, aged between five and 55, were picked up in the operation conducted from 1.30am to 2.30am by 35 enforcement personnel.

All the immigrants were sent to the temporary detention centre in Kimanis, Papar, Sabah, for further action including deportation.

“All of them are being remanded for 14 days and being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act,” he said.

It is learned that the Kiamsam Refugee Settlement Scheme was built more than a decade ago and the raid was not the first at the location.

NGOs have urged the authorities to review the settlement’s status as some of the residents have been granted permanent resident status. — Bernama