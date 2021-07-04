31 individuals arrested in ops against motorcyclists

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 31 individuals, including seven who are underage, for various offences in an operation against motorcyclists, code-named “Ops Khas Motosikal”, yesterday.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the special operation was conducted from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm at Jalan Sultan Alauddin, Bandar Sultan Suleiman, in Port Klang here.

She said those arrested were aged between 16 and 23.

“A total of 76 summonses were issued for various traffic offences and 20 motorcycles were seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Compounds were also imposed on 22 individuals under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for gathering in public places,” she said in a statement today.- Bernama