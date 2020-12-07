31 individuals receive Selangor awards, medals

SHAH ALAM: Thirty-one individuals have been selected to receive the state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 75th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix), this Friday.

Selangor State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya said of the total, two would receive the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

“Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S.) which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia’ is awarded to two recipients while 11 individuals will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) with the title of ‘Datuk’.

“Sixteen individuals will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’,” he said in a statement here, today.

All recipients have passed screenings by the police, Malaysian Insolvency Department and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, he added.

Mohd Amin said this year, the state government received 3,000 applications, 1,096 of which were for the state awards and honours, while 1,904 were for the state medals.

He said Sultan Sharafuddin has fulfilled the quota of awards and medals allocated for the frontliners in appreciating their contributions, sacrifices, dedication and excellence in handling Covid-19. -Bernama